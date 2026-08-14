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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held in Srinagar

Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day held in Srinagar

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PTI
Srinagar, Updated At : 01:50 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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J&K Women Police officials during the full dress rehearsal for Independence Day in Srinagar. PTI
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A full dress rehearsal for the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir was held here on Thursday.

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Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg inspected the parade and took the salute at Bakshi Stadium, venue for the main Independence Day function.

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Contingents of various security forces participated in the march past. Various senior civil administration and police officers were present on the occasion, which saw cultural programmes presented by school students and Army choppers shower flower petals.

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Full dress rehearsals were also held at the district headquarters across the Valley.

Speaking to reporters, the divisional commissioner invited the people of Kashmir to participate in the celebrations at the main event or at respective district headquarters.

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Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said robust security arrangements were in place for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

“Full dress rehearsals were held across various districts in the Valley. Alongside this, a full dress rehearsal of the security arrangements was also conducted so that we can smoothly conduct our main programme on August 15,” Birdi told reporters.

Asked whether any additional security measures have been taken in view of the recent attacks in south Kashmir, Birdi said robust security arrangements have been put in place by the police in the respective districts.

He also appealed to the public to participate in large numbers in the August 15 functions taking place across districts to make the event a success.

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