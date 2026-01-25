DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Full-dress rehearsals for R-Day Parade conducted across Valley

Full-dress rehearsals for R-Day Parade conducted across Valley

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 03:25 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
J&K Police personnel take part in a full-dress rehearsal in Srinagar on Saturday. PTI
Several districts across the Kashmir valley on Saturday conducted full-dress rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade–2026.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that, in a vibrant display of patriotic fervour, the full-dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations was held at the Sports Stadium, Bandipora. Bandipora Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Zafar Ahmad Shawl unfurled the National Flag and took the salute at an impressive march-past.

Senior officers from the civil and police administration were present on the occasion. Following the march-past, cultural clubs and school students presented colourful cultural performances, showcasing the rich heritage and talent of Bandipora district.

A full-dress rehearsal was also held at Shopian amid tight security arrangements, despite sub-zero temperatures and harsh weather conditions. The rehearsal featured an impressive march-past by armed forces and various contingents.

In Anantnag, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh Bali unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took the salute during the march-past. The rehearsal was witnessed by the SP Headquarters Anantnag, DySP DAR DPL Anantnag and other senior officers of the civil administration and police department.

The march-past comprised well-coordinated contingents of the J&K Police, J&K Armed Police, CRPF, Home Guards and students from various schools. Cultural rehearsals were also presented by students and local artistes, reflecting patriotic spirit ahead of Republic Day.

