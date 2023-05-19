G20 summit ahead, NSG carries out ‘area domination’ exercise in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 18
Commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar here ahead of the G20 summit next week.
Personnel of the police and the CRPF accompanied a posse of NSG men during the exercise, officials said. The security personnel checked the hotels in Lal Chowk area, spoke to their owners and took information from them.
Officials said such exercises would be carried out ahead of the main G20 event taking place here from May 22 to 24.
At the same time, the police have issued an advisory as scores of individuals in J&K have been receiving calls and WhatsApp messages from suspicious international mobile numbers, spreading rumours about the upcoming G20 events. One such call from a suspicious number mentioned, “G20 delegates — Kashmir is not India. The Modi regime is ill. G20 members boycott it in Srinagar — save Kashmiri Pandits.”
Similar messages are being circulated on WhatsApp, attempting to incite trouble and instigate a boycott of the G20 event. The Jammu police had on Wednesday identified the suspicious numbers as +44 7520693559, +447418343648 and +447520693134, and warned the general public to exercise caution and refrain from responding to any communication from these or other ISD numbers. — PTI
