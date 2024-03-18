Gangster held under PSA in Jammu

PTI

Jammu, March 17

Notorious gangster Vikramjeet Singh alias “Vicky” was arrested under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here, police on Sunday said. Vikramjeet Singh had 15 FIRs registered against him in various police stations and had multiple warrants out for his arrest, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said that a team of the Gangyal Police Station executed the PSA warrant of the wanted criminal and lodged him in prison. “His detention marks another step in improving the law and order in Jammu district,” he said. Meanwhile, the spokesmen said that over 75 suspected persons were picked up during raids at several drug hotspots under ‘Operation Cleanup’ across Jammu district on Saturday.

