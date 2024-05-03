Gangster’s property attached

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 2

The police on Thursday in Akhnoor subdivision attached property worth crores of a gangster.

The accused identified as Mukesh Kumar, alias Gesha, was evading arrest since long to avoid execution of Public Safety Act warrant issued by District Magistrate, Jammu.

The Akhnoor police initiated proclamation and attachment proceedings mandated under provisions of Sections 12(a) & (b) of Public Safety Act 1978 followed by 82 and 83(4)a, c & d of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ensure the presence of the absconding gangster so that the arrest warrant is executed. This is the first such legal action taken by police against a gangster in J&K.

The proclamation notice was issued to the absconding gangster directing him to surrender before competent authority within a period of 30 days which he has failed to comply.

“Today, proclamation proceedings and attachment order was fixed on the property (immovable measuring 4 kanals land in Khasra no. 901 Gurha Jagir ) belonging to Mukesh Kumar and was also pasted in prominent places of Akhnoor by joint teams of police and revenue headed by SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Sharma , Station House Officer Akhnoor Tariq Ahmed and Tehsildar Akhnoor Naresh kumar under the supervision of SP (Rural) Brijesh Sharma,” an official said.

“The initiative has been taken by Jammu police to deter the criminals elements particularly gangsters and more aggressive legal measures shall be opted against all the habitual criminals to annihilate their criminal activities,” the official said.

