Gaps in digital learning in J&K higher education, finds IIT study

Jammu, March 20

Contrary to the claims of the Jammu and Kashmir administration regarding focus on education, gaps in digital learning in higher education have been witnessed in colleges and universities of the Union Territory, a study has revealed.

The study collected data from more than 4,700 students and 370 teachers from 25 higher education institutions across six districts of J&K over three years

A policy brief on ‘Developing inclusive blended learning practices for the universities and colleges of Jammu & Kashmir’ highlighted that implementation of blended learning in the UT is hindered by lack of comprehensive policy for integration of Information and Communication Technology in higher education.

“Higher education institutions in J&K often lack clear directives on the implementation of blended learning approaches, reflecting a broader deficiency in strategic policy support,” the policy document reveals.

The policy brief, prepared by Dr Sayantan Mandal and Sheriya Sareen from the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), IIT Jammu, highlights the barriers hindering the integration of digital technologies with teaching-learning, resulting in significant and long-term problems for the youth and their career.

The study collected data from more than 4,700 students and 370 teachers from 25 higher education institutions across six districts of J&K over three years. The policy document also shows that there is deficiency of institutional strategies, coupled with the low focus on learning and measurement of learning, ineffective teacher training and inertia to curricular changes have resulted in poor integration of digital technology and teaching-learning.

While the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 advocated for widespread adoption of blended teaching and learning, the integration of blended learning is not smooth in J&K, the study suggests.

Interestingly, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during an event recently emphasised on implementing NEP 2020 in letter and spirit and stressed “to connect the young generation with India’s rich culture and ancient knowledge systems”.

The study by the premier institution has also highlighted that there is no specialised unit within the J&K higher education department tasked with the promotion and facilitation of blended learning methodologies in the colleges and universities. “Furthermore, there is an absence of enough push for research focused on blended learning within the higher education institutions at J&K,” the brief states.

The study further states that the ambitious target set forth by the NEP-2020 aiming for a 50 percent Gross Enrolment Ration by 2035 may face impediments due to barriers hindering the effective implementation of blended learning practices in J&K.

