Garbage dumping near Jammu airport remains a flight safety concern

The authorities’ efforts to strengthen airport infrastructure in Jammu extends beyond runway expansion to addressing garbage disposal and other potential hazards in the airport’s vicinity.

While bird strikes have long been recognised as a threat to flight operations and have been discussed repeatedly by the authorities, the issue of garbage dumping near the airport remains a concern and has not been fully resolved.

During a recent review meeting chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal, officials from the Jammu Municipal Corporation (MC), Pollution Control Board and the Air Force discussed measures to tackle the problem.

Detailed deliberations were held on factors contributing to the congregation of birds around the airport. Kundal also reviewed the progress made on action points identified during previous meetings.

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He directed the departments concerned to ensure that no fresh garbage is dumped in the identified area and that existing waste is transported through the designated route. He stressed on the need to reduce the overall volume of garbage to minimise bird activity in the airport’s vicinity.

Kundal further instructed the authorities to impose penalties on violators in accordance with prescribed norms. He also emphasised on the need for trenching along the access road leading to the dumping site and for regular monitoring to prevent unauthorised disposal of waste.

Waste management cannot be viewed solely as the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation when it has direct implications for critical infrastructure and public safety. Preventing fresh dumping near the airport is only part of the solution. Clearing the accumulated waste and ensuring sustained monitoring and accountability are equally important.

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Significantly, bird hazard is not the only challenge facing the airport authorities. The administration has also acknowledged threats posed by drone activity and a 40-metre microwave tower located close to the western side of the runway, both of which have implications for flight safety and airport operations.