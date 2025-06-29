Generate error free land records during digitisation: J&K Chief Secy to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the ongoing digitisation and modernisation of land records across the Union Territory.

The meeting saw the participation of key officials and Deputy Commissioners joined the meeting virtually from their respective offices.

While emphasising the paramount importance of quality assurance in the digitisation process, the Chief Secretary stressed on the need for a robust system of checkers and approvers for data entries made by the field staff. “This will ensure that every entry is meticulously cross-checked with corresponding physical records by the experienced revenue officers,” he stated.

He observed that the correctness of records ensures fewer grievances and fewer court cases, thereby saving the time and energy of both people and public servants. Dulloo highlighted the far-reaching benefits of this exercise, noting that its completion would simplify crucial processes like registrations, mutations and real-time, transparent seasonal crop monitoring.

He also underscored the critical need for capacity building for the additional staff deputed for this technical work. He directed for repeated hands-on training sessions to ensure a full understanding of the assignment’s nuances for these novices.

To facilitate seamless data entry, the Chief Secretary instructed the Deputy Commissioners to establish dedicated, fully-equipped data entry centres in their districts, complete with sufficient computers, reliable internet connectivity and power backup.

He also directed for exploring the possibility of deputing another team of Survey of India to Srinagar so that field staff from Kashmir Division do not have to shuttle between Jammu and their places of posting for carrying out rectifications or other updations while doing geo-referencing of cadastral maps of their revenue villages.

Secretary Revenue, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, said for digitisation of RoRs, the necessary software customisations for local adoption have been completed and the User Acceptance Testing (UAT) committee is currently evaluating the software. The portal is slated to enter the production stage after July 1, 2025, and will be live for data entry by July 10, 2025, he informed.

“The ongoing efforts underscore J&K’s commitment towards leveraging technology for a more efficient, transparent and citizen-friendly land administration system,” said officials.