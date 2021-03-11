Ghulam Nabi Azad: Not normalcy, heat behind influx of tourists in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 21

Former J&K chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today said the boom in the tourism sector in the UT was due to the rising temperature in the plains and not due to any improvement in the J&K situation.

“The government should not be happy that the number of tourists coming to J&K has increased manifold. The boom in tourism should not be linked to the improved situation in the UT. It is only because of the high temperatures in plain areas of the country that tourists are flocking Kashmir,” Azad said in Jammu.

Azad is on a two-day visit to J&K. He presided over an event at the party headquarters here to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. The veteran Congress leader reiterated his stand on the Delimitation Commission’s report, saying that “the tailor-made report is in contradiction with the ground realities”.

Calling for a united push to eliminate militancy, Azad urged the government to accept the genuine demands of vulnerable sections of the society to ensure that they are not put in harm’s way.