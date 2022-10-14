Ghulam Nabi Azad raises issues of fruit growers

Srinagar, October 13
Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took up the issues faced by fruit growers, the party said. It said he raised the issue related to the transportation of fruits.
“It has turned into a nightmare for them as their fruit-laden trucks are being made to wait for days on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at some vulnerable spots, resulting in the rotting of the fruits due to the long wait,” Azad said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...