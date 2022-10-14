Ghulam Nabi Azad raises issues of fruit growers

PTI

Srinagar, October 13

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday met J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took up the issues faced by fruit growers, the party said. It said he raised the issue related to the transportation of fruits.

“It has turned into a nightmare for them as their fruit-laden trucks are being made to wait for days on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at some vulnerable spots, resulting in the rotting of the fruits due to the long wait,” Azad said.