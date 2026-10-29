GI testing of Kashmiri handicrafts sees sharp rise

The Pashmina Testing and Quality Certification Centre (PTQCC) at the Craft Development Institute (CDI), Srinagar, has recorded a sharp increase in the testing of Geographical Indication (GI) products, particularly Kashmir Pashmina, Kani and Sozni-embroidered shawls, during the current financial year.

According to a spokesperson for the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, the centre’s daily testing capacity has increased from 40–45 tests in 2024–25 to around 170 in 2026–27. The growth reflects enhanced institutional capacity, upgraded laboratory infrastructure and rising demand for authentic GI certification and QR coding.

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The PTQCC conducted 13,369 tests in 2024–25, averaging 40–45 tests a day. The number increased to 22,351 in 2025–26, with a daily average of 75–85 tests. During the current financial year, the centre has already conducted approximately 21,000 tests. With another 21,000 projected between November 2026 and March 31, 2027, the annual total is expected to reach around 42,000, nearly doubling the previous year’s figure, the spokesperson said.

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To support the expansion, the Pashmina laboratory has been equipped with advanced instruments, including a Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) and two high-resolution digital microscopes.

The department is also in the process of procuring an additional OFDA 2000 fibre analyser and another digital microscope during 2026–27 under the CAPEX programme. These additions are expected to accelerate testing, improve the precision of fibre identification and quality assessment, and help meet the growing demand for GI testing and QR coding of certified products.

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The spokesperson said GI-authorised users submitting hand-spun, hand-woven Pashmina products featuring Sozni embroidery were being given preferential treatment.

To improve transparency and streamline GI testing, certification and QR coding, the department has developed an in-house Online Appointment Token Management System. The system will cover all testing laboratories operated by the department, including the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT) and the Quality Control Division (QCD). Developed by the department’s Resource Cell, the web application is expected to be launched shortly on a pilot basis.

The Directorate is also working to augment its technical workforce. Staff are being sent to the Wool Research Association (WRA), Thane, Maharashtra, for specialised training to operate the equipment. The department expects the trained personnel to enable additional testing teams at the PTQCC, helping meet rising demand following an intensive media campaign promoting GI-authorised users.

The enhanced testing capacity is expected to strengthen the authentication of Kashmir’s prized handicrafts, protect the interests of artisans and weavers, and boost consumer and buyer confidence in genuine GI-tagged products, the spokesperson added.