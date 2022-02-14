Girl rescued within 36 hours of abduction in Jammu

Jammu: A minor girl, who was allegedly abducted in Samba district, was rescued within 36 hours of the crime, the police said on Sunday. Information was received at Bari Brahmana police station on Friday regarding it following which the police swung into action and traced in Salehar area of Bishnah in Jammu. pti
One dead as car falls into gorge in Reasi district
Jammu: A car rolled down into a 50-feet deep gorge in Reasi district on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six others injured, officials said. The body of 30-year-old Mohd Javed of Surankote has been retrieved. Six injured persons were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. pti
Found roaming suspiciously near airport, two detained
Jammu: Two persons were detained on Sunday after they were found moving in a suspicious manner outside the main gate of the technical airport here, officials said. They have been handed over to the Satwari police station.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today