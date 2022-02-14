Girl rescued within 36 hours of abduction in Jammu

PTI

Jammu: A minor girl, who was allegedly abducted in Samba district, was rescued within 36 hours of the crime, the police said on Sunday. Information was received at Bari Brahmana police station on Friday regarding it following which the police swung into action and traced in Salehar area of Bishnah in Jammu. pti

One dead as car falls into gorge in Reasi district

Jammu: A car rolled down into a 50-feet deep gorge in Reasi district on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six others injured, officials said. The body of 30-year-old Mohd Javed of Surankote has been retrieved. Six injured persons were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu. pti

Found roaming suspiciously near airport, two detained

Jammu: Two persons were detained on Sunday after they were found moving in a suspicious manner outside the main gate of the technical airport here, officials said. They have been handed over to the Satwari police station.