Girl who lost vision to pellet gun clears Class XII exam

Srinagar, June 10
Insha Mushtaq, who was blinded by pellet guns during the 2016 summer agitation in the wake of the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, has passed the Class XII examination.
The 22-year-old secured 319 marks out of 500 in the J&K Board of School Education, the results for which were declared on Friday. A resident of the Sedow area of Shopian in South Kashmir, Insha had cleared the Class X examination two years after losing her vision. According to her, she never lost hope. She has credited her family with her success.
Now, Insha wants to pursue her bachelor’s degree and later crack the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer.
