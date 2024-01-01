Give Rs 50L, jobs to kin of civilians killed in Poonch, says PDP chief

PTI

Poonch/Jammu, December 31

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti Sunday demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job and a residential plot for the families of three civilians who were found dead a day after being picked by the security forces following a terrorist ambush on two Army vehicles.

Mufti alleged that despite visits by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande no action has been taken to deliver justice to the victims.

“I urge the Lieutenant Governor to ask the defence minister to provide a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, a government job, and a roadside plot to the next of kin of the slain civilians. Injured individuals should be given Rs 5 lakh compensation,” Mufti told reporters.

She demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

The three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on December 21 in Poonch were found dead Friday last week.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced monetary compensation and jobs to the families. It said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action on the matter has been initiated.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the civilian deaths and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the investigation.

Mufti questioned the ongoing inquiry. “We have seen the fate of probe reports in past incidents. Following the inquiry report of three youths killed by the Army in Rajouri, the officers admitted to fake killings but were let off. What probe will you do in this?” she questioned.

Mufti pointed out that an FIR was lodged against unknown persons in the latest case. “People are identifying police and army personnel, so how can they be unknown? If you don’t punish the culprits, you are promoting the criminalisation of the system. How can justice be served?” she alleged.

Mehbooba Mufti also said she was disallowed from meeting the affected families and the injured people, despite attempts.

“I tried to visit them. I was put under house arrest. Later, I was told you can go, as BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina and NC leadership were allowed to the area. But they prevented me from going there. They wanted to hide atrocities committed on them. I wanted to visit hospital to meet the injured. Then I wanted to visit Bangie from where these people were picked up. I was prevented from moving forward on the pretext of search operation,” she said.

She stressed the need for empathetic engagement with the affected families and open dialogue to effectively resolve grievances.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Mehbooba Mufti #Poonch