Give timeline for restoration of statehood, Congress urges HM

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Sunday demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, currently on a three-day visit to the Union Territory, provide a clear timeline for the restoration of statehood.

“The Home Minister should give a timeline during his visit for the restoration of statehood to J&K. The people want the statehood restoration at the earliest,” said Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Pradesh Congress Committee.

Sharma criticised the continued governance under the Union Territory status and said it was harming public interest.

“The dual system of governance under the Union Territory is harmful to the interests of common people and is causing political unrest in Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

Highlighting the deteriorating security environment, Sharma called the situation in the Jammu region “grim” and accused the Home Ministry of failing to control rising terrorist activity. “The terrorism was almost wiped out in the Jammu region by the previous governments. The killing of seven minority community members in Dangri (Rajouri) in January 2023 was followed by several sensational attacks on Army and other security forces in different parts of the region, leading to numerous casualties,” he said.

Sharma questioned why the BJP government, in power for 11 years, had failed to stop terrorism despite years of criticism against previous Congress-led UPA governments. “When the BJP was in opposition, they used to target Congress-led UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh for cross-border infiltration and terror incidents. It is now their turn to answer to the nation,” he said. He added that Congress continues to support the armed forces in eliminating terrorism and would not politicise the issue.

The Congress leader also slammed the government for failing to ensure the return of Kashmiri migrants or improve their financial aid and employment packages.

“The Home Minister should explain the roadmap of his government for the displaced community,” Sharma said.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, Sharma further said, “Muslims and other minorities are feeling isolated by the communal actions of the ruling party, which is dangerous for the unity in diversity of our nation.”

He further termed the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as an “assault” on secularism.

“It has shaken the confidence of minority Muslims who have developed a feeling that this government wants them to be treated like second-class citizens,” he asserted.