Glacial lake hazard discussed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 1

The Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal convened an important meeting on the preparedness for Glacial Lake Outburst Flow (GLOF) hazards in the Union Territory of Ladakh to discuss various challenges and a way forward with the concerned officials and stakeholders.

The meeting highlighted the need for comprehensive strategies to mitigate the potential risks posed by GLOF occurrences in Ladakh. The meeting served as a platform for productive dialogue and collaborative decision-making.

The officials contributed insights and planned strategies to safeguarding Ladakh’s population and infrastructure from GLOF hazards. The Dean of Research Studies at the University of Ladakh, Subrat Sharma, presented an innovative project aimed at revolutionising weather monitoring and space applications in Ladakh, which is a sophisticated system designed to address the unique environmental challenges faced by the UT. The meeting concluded with a resolve to implement the devised strategies, ensuring a coordinated and resilient approach towards mitigating GLOF risks in Ladakh.

#Jammu #Ladakh