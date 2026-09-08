Global cinema arrives in J&K as maiden film festival opens

Jammu and Kashmir's first International Film Festival (IFFJK 2026) commenced on Monday, bringing together renowned filmmakers, cinematographers and producers from India and abroad.

Organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the festival has been envisioned as a landmark cultural initiative celebrating the universal language of cinema. A government spokesman said the event will provide a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to connect, collaborate and share their stories with a wider audience.

Advertisement

Officials said IFFJK 2026 marks a significant new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's cinematic journey.

Advertisement

Lebanese filmmaker Sarah Francis' ‘Dead Dog’ became the first film to be screened at the four-day festival, which is themed "Rang-e-Cinema" (Colours of Cinema). The festival aims to promote artistic excellence, cinematic innovation and cultural exchange while fostering a deeper appreciation for world cinema.

Inaugurating the festival, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the event has three primary objectives.

Advertisement

"The first is to give exposure to films from all over the world, to give exposure to students of Mass Communication, and to give exposure to our local film industry," he said.

Describing the festival as a declaration of J&K's intent to emerge as a vibrant hub for filmmakers, storytellers and creative talent from across the world, Abdullah also highlighted Kashmir's rich cinematic legacy.

"We are trying to remind the country's film industry that before Switzerland and other destinations became popular, films were made in Kashmir. We would like that to start again," he said.

According to officials, around 1,100 film entries from 92 countries were received for the festival, with the preview committee selecting 135 films for screening.

Director, Information and Public Relations, said the inaugural edition will showcase 135 films from 41 countries, representing diverse cinematic traditions, storytelling formats and creative voices from around the world.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo said the response to the festival had been overwhelming. "When we invited entries for screening, we received more than 1,100 submissions from around 80 countries," he said.

Festival screenings and events will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, INOX Multiplex Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas at KC Central in Jammu, and the Convention Centre at Gulmarg.

Participants expressed enthusiasm as the festival opened, with noted filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra expressing hope that the event would open Jammu and Kashmir to international cinema and strengthen its place on the global filmmaking map.