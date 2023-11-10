Goal to ensure social security net, says Lieutenant Governor

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 9

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said ensuring social security net and a better standard of living to every citizen is the goal of the administration.

Inaugurating the Pensioners Sammelan, the L-G said every section of the society is getting benefits of the central and union territory’s schemes without any discrimination.

In his address, the L-G congratulated Jammu district administration for its "sustained campaign to achieve the saturation" in Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and reaching out to 63,919 beneficiaries in old-age, widow and divyang category.

"Our goal is to ensure social security net for all and better living standard to every citizen. Every section of the society is getting benefits of the central and UT schemes without discrimination," Sinha said.

He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to empower the common man and bring deprived sections of the society into the mainstream.

We are marching ahead with the aim of progress, prosperity and quality life for all. The administration has ensured more rights and resources for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable, he said.

He observed that the administration has taken all decisions without fear and favour in the interest of the poor and the deprived. "The saturation of several schemes highlights impressive manifestation of proper execution of programmes", he added.

