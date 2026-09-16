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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / GOC visits Poonch amid ongoing anti-terror operations

GOC visits Poonch amid ongoing anti-terror operations

Reviews the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness

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Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 01:12 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Lt Gen PK Mishra, GOC, White Knight Corps, reviews the security situation in Poonch on Tuesday.
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Amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Poonch district, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen PK Mishra, on Tuesday visited the district to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

According to a statement issued by the White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Mishra, accompanied by the GOC of the Romeo Force, visited key operational locations in the Surankote sector and assessed the ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region.

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During the visit, the Corps Commander was briefed on efforts to dominate the Pir Panjal range, the robust joint intelligence network in place, and the coordinated operations being carried out by various security agencies.

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"The GOC commended the professional conduct and unwavering commitment of all stakeholders. He lauded the relentless operations aimed at denying inimical elements any operational space despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions," the statement said.

The anti-terror operations were launched following intelligence inputs suggesting the presence and movement of terrorists in the area. Security agencies also received information from local residents about suspicious movement in parts of the district.

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According to intelligence inputs, the suspected terrorists are believed to be Pakistani nationals affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit that is attempting to establish a presence in the region.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, along with Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Tejinder Singh, reviewed the ongoing operations and the overall security situation in Poonch.

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