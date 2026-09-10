Goods wagon derails in Kathua

The goods train wagon derailed at Chhan Arorian railway station in Kathua district of Jammu region after it was returning following unloading.

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The derailment occurred around 9:30 am. The vital route connects J&K with other parts of the country.

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Railway authorities and officials reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an assessment of the situation. The derailed wagon was subsequently moved aside, clearing the track for resumption of rail traffic around noon.

No damage to railway property has been reported. The incident is being investigated and the exact cause of the derailment is being ascertained, they said.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said that fast restoration was ensured to minimise detention of trains.

Singhal informed that a committee would analyse and find the reason responsible for the incident to take preventive steps further.

Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, also visited the site along with other officers.