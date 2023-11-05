Got leads, killers of cop to be brought to justice: DGP

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 4

DGP RR Swain on Saturday said a significant progress had been made in the case related to the killing of a policeman by terrorists in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district earlier this week.

Disrupting peace ultras’ motive The handlers from across the border do not send money to build hospitals, roads, etc. Their intent is to support terrorism and disrupt peace here. RR Swain, DGP

Following his visit to the home of the slain officer in Tangmarg, Swain spoke with reporters, emphasising that vital leads had been uncovered and the investigation had been ongoing.

Mourning the loss, Swain said, “I cannot disclose all investigation details at this time, but I assure you that anyone involved in the crime will not be spared.”

On Tuesday, terrorists killed police head constable Ghulam Muhammad Dar outside his house at Wailoo-Kralpora in Tangmarg. He was the sole-bread earner for the eight-member family of seven daughters and wife. The killing was widely condemned.

The DGP emphasised on the significance of disrupting terrorism’s support networks, saying, “The handlers from across the border do not send money to build hospitals, roads or other infrastructure. Their intent is to support terrorism and disrupt peace in the region. We can thwart their plans only if no one here supports them. We are working to create that environment.”

Subsequently, in the afternoon, the DGP visited the Pattan police station where he reviewed its operations and scrutinised the crime records. During interactions with local police personnel, he stressed the need for comprehensive countermeasures to combat terrorism and prioritise the protection of people’s lives.

Emphasising the importance of enhancing security in vulnerable areas to prevent unfortunate incidents, the DGP directed the officers to strengthen communication within their ranks and augment security measures. He further emphasised the importance of keeping suspicious individuals who support terrorist activities under scrutiny and taking stringent action against those found involved in anti-peace activities.

