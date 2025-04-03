Government committed to addressing developmental gaps, says Gupta

National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta has raised concerns over the alleged prolonged neglect of far-flung and hilly areas of Kathua district, which, he claimed, have suffered over the past decade under previous administrations.

Addressing a workers’ meeting at Dengi Sambli in Billawar, Gupta stated that previous governments had done nothing to address the grievances of people in these remote areas. He noted that even the Prime Minister acknowledged this neglect during his Mann Ki Baat programme when a young girl’s viral social media post from Lohai brought attention to the deplorable condition of her government school. “Even after such a poignant appeal, the administration has failed to take corrective action,” he remarked.

Emphasising the “proactive stance of the NC”, Gupta asserted, “Under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah, the NC is dedicated to addressing these longstanding issues and ensuring the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir’s underserved regions. Our party remains committed to bridging the developmental gap and uplifting those who have been ignored for far too long.”

NC provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed urged party cadre to remain vigilant against anti-national element. He called upon party workers and leaders to remain united in their efforts to bring about positive change and to continue advocating for the rights and welfare of the people.

Bimla Luthra, former MLA and senior NC leader, commended the Omar Abdullah-led administration for introducing initiatives aimed at empowering women, such as providing free travel in government buses.