Government job mindset hinders start-up culture, says minister

Jammu, September 30
Union Minister Jitendra Singh today said the government job mind-set is proving to be an obstacle to the start-up culture, mainly in North India.
Inaugurating a start-up expo that is covering areas such as agriculture, dairy, computer and communications, IT and pharmaceuticals, Singh said the start-up culture is yet to fully catch up with the imagination of the youth and the entrepreneurs in some North Indian states.
He said, “It is important to take note of some exemplary instances of young entrepreneurs who quit their lucrative jobs in the MNCs to establish start-ups, as these young entrepreneurs are now beginning to realise the possibility of greater fortunes in this”.
