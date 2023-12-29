Government Medical College principal takes stock of Covid testing in Jammu

Jammu, December 28
Government Medical College, Jammu, principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta reviewed the Covid RTPCR testing on Thursday. He visited the testing laboratory in the Department of Microbiology and interacted with the staff working there.
Dr Gupta also inspected the ongoing works in the BSL3 lab complex and directed the engineers to complete the remaining jobs at the earliest. The Government Medical College and Hospital and SMGSH have already started Covid-19 sample collection kiosks where RAT testing is being performed and RT-PCR samples are being collected.
