DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Government push, community efforts drive education growth in Jammu and Kashmir

Government push, community efforts drive education growth in Jammu and Kashmir

The Vidyanjali school volunteer programme under the Ministry of Education becomes one of the notable initiatives contributing to the progress

article_Author
ANI
Srinagar, Updated At : 02:01 PM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo.
Advertisement

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed steady improvement, marked by enhanced infrastructure, increased funding, and greater community participation.

Advertisement

The establishment of premier institutions such as IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, and AIIMS has strengthened higher education, while school-level reforms have expanded access and improved learning outcomes.

Advertisement

Reflecting this focus, Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated Rs 43,290.29 crore in the current financial year, nearly Rs 2,000 crore more than the Rs 41,000 crore allocated in 2025-26, underscoring the Centre's commitment to education and development in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

One of the notable initiatives contributing to this progress is the Vidyanjali school volunteer programme under the Ministry of Education.

The programme has made significant strides in strengthening government schools in Jammu and Kashmir by encouraging community and volunteer participation.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Education recently took to social media platform X to congratulate the Jammu and Kashmir Vidyanjali team for its achievements under the Vidyanjali-Mentor-Mentee category.

The initiatives were implemented in Block Gulabbagh of Srinagar district, with a focus on infrastructure development, digital learning, and academic enrichment.

According to the Ministry, several government schools underwent a visible transformation through targeted interventions.

Three schools were fully painted, creating a more vibrant and student-friendly learning environment, while six schools received new furniture to improve classroom comfort and engagement for students and teachers.

The programme also placed strong emphasis on digital empowerment. Four schools were equipped with laptops and smart boards, enabling technology-driven teaching methods and interactive learning aligned with modern educational practices.

A key highlight of the initiative was a contribution to science education, with a Vidyanjali volunteer donating an electronic digital microscope, described as the first-of-its-kind contribution across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The donation is expected to open new avenues for advanced and practical science learning for students.

In addition, books and supplementary learning materials were distributed to support curriculum enrichment and improve academic outcomes.

"These achievements reflect the true spirit of Vidyanjali, where mentorship and community participation come together to strengthen government schools," the Ministry said in its post.

The success of the Vidyanjali initiative highlights the growing momentum in Jammu and Kashmir's education sector, demonstrating how collaborative efforts between volunteers, educators, and government institutions are driving meaningful change and uplifting school education across the Union Territory.

Overall, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid transformation across education, infrastructure, and allied sectors, driven by sustained government investment, community participation, and institutional reforms, reflecting a broader push toward inclusive development, modernisation, and long-term socio-economic growth in the Union Territory.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts