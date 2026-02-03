Government push, community efforts drive education growth in Jammu and Kashmir

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed steady improvement, marked by enhanced infrastructure, increased funding, and greater community participation.

The establishment of premier institutions such as IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu, and AIIMS has strengthened higher education, while school-level reforms have expanded access and improved learning outcomes.

Reflecting this focus, Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated Rs 43,290.29 crore in the current financial year, nearly Rs 2,000 crore more than the Rs 41,000 crore allocated in 2025-26, underscoring the Centre's commitment to education and development in the Union Territory.

One of the notable initiatives contributing to this progress is the Vidyanjali school volunteer programme under the Ministry of Education.

The programme has made significant strides in strengthening government schools in Jammu and Kashmir by encouraging community and volunteer participation.

The Ministry of Education recently took to social media platform X to congratulate the Jammu and Kashmir Vidyanjali team for its achievements under the Vidyanjali-Mentor-Mentee category.

The initiatives were implemented in Block Gulabbagh of Srinagar district, with a focus on infrastructure development, digital learning, and academic enrichment.

According to the Ministry, several government schools underwent a visible transformation through targeted interventions.

Three schools were fully painted, creating a more vibrant and student-friendly learning environment, while six schools received new furniture to improve classroom comfort and engagement for students and teachers.

The programme also placed strong emphasis on digital empowerment. Four schools were equipped with laptops and smart boards, enabling technology-driven teaching methods and interactive learning aligned with modern educational practices.

A key highlight of the initiative was a contribution to science education, with a Vidyanjali volunteer donating an electronic digital microscope, described as the first-of-its-kind contribution across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The donation is expected to open new avenues for advanced and practical science learning for students.

In addition, books and supplementary learning materials were distributed to support curriculum enrichment and improve academic outcomes.

"These achievements reflect the true spirit of Vidyanjali, where mentorship and community participation come together to strengthen government schools," the Ministry said in its post.

The success of the Vidyanjali initiative highlights the growing momentum in Jammu and Kashmir's education sector, demonstrating how collaborative efforts between volunteers, educators, and government institutions are driving meaningful change and uplifting school education across the Union Territory.

Overall, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing rapid transformation across education, infrastructure, and allied sectors, driven by sustained government investment, community participation, and institutional reforms, reflecting a broader push toward inclusive development, modernisation, and long-term socio-economic growth in the Union Territory.