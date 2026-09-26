Govt admits shortage of doctors, paramedical staff in J&K

Replying to a question raised by Hazratbal MLA Salman Ali Sagar in the Legislative Assembly, Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said the extent of shortages varies across institutions depending on sanctioned strength, vacancies, functional requirements and service delivery needs.

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The Minister informed the House that the department is continuously monitoring manpower availability to ensure optimum utilisation of resources and uninterrupted healthcare services.

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She said medical and paramedical staff are being rationally deployed among institutions based on patient load, institutional requirements, availability of specialised services and overall public health needs.

Sakeena Itoo said the Government is taking necessary measures to ensure that manpower shortages do not adversely affect the delivery of essential healthcare services.

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Responding to concerns regarding Srinagar district, the Minister stated that healthcare facilities across Jammu and Kashmir are functioning smoothly. She added that existing staff shortages are being supplemented through deployment and engagement of personnel under the National Health Mission (NHM), wherever permissible.

"Consequently, there is no adverse impact on the delivery of healthcare services in District Srinagar," she told the House.

Addressing concerns about shortages of doctors, nurses and allied healthcare staff at SKIMS, the Minister said services at the premier tertiary-care institute were running smoothly and available manpower was being utilised optimally.

She added that vacancies are being addressed through recruitment and other permissible arrangements to ensure continuity of patient-care services.

Reiterating the Government's commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery, Sakeena Itoo said the department is adopting a multi-pronged approach comprising rational deployment, recruitment, NHM engagement and other measures to bridge manpower gaps across healthcare institutions.