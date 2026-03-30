Govt approves 100 school herbal gardens in Jammu

In a major boost to the promotion of medicinal plant awareness and conservation, an ambitious proposal for establishing 100 School Herbal Gardens across Jammu Division has been approved by the National Medicinal Plants Board, Union Ministry of Ayush, to the tune of Rs 53 lakh.

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The initiative envisages the development of herbal gardens in selected schools, with ten schools to be covered in each district of the Division.

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The project has been approved following recommendations from the Directorate of Ayush, J&K (J&K Medicinal Plants Board), with the objective of integrating the rich heritage of medicinal plants into the school education system in a meaningful and practical manner. The herbal gardens will serve as vibrant learning spaces where students will gain first-hand knowledge about the identification, cultivation and uses of important medicinal plants, while also developing a deeper appreciation for nature and traditional systems of healthcare. The 100 schools have been identified by the Directorate of School Education Jammu.

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Director Ayush, J&K, and CEO, J&K Medicinal Plants Board, Dr Ajay Kumar Tikoo, termed the approval a significant milestone and stated that the initiative reflects a forward-looking approach towards linking education with traditional knowledge systems.

He expressed confidence that these herbal gardens will evolve into centres of experiential learning and inspire students to actively engage with nature and wellness practices. He further added that the initiative seeks to nurture awareness about preventive healthcare, encourage environmental responsibility, and promote conservation of valuable plant species. It is expected to create a lasting impact by instilling in young minds an understanding of the relevance of AYUSH systems and the importance of preserving indigenous knowledge for future generations.

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Dr Tikoo conveyed his sincere gratitude to Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo, for her constant support and leadership in securing approval of the project. He also extended his thanks to Commissioner Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, M Raju, for his valuable support and guidance.