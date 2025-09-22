Govt committed to address challenges posed by recent rainfall in J&K: Dy CM

Jammu and Kashmir government is fully committed to address the challenges posed by the recent record rainfall, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary said on Sunday, as he visited flood and landslide affected areas in Dhansal block here.

Advertisement

He directed the local revenue officials to prepare a detailed report on the losses and submit it to the District Commissioner’s office to facilitate the prompt distribution of compensation to those affected.

“Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government is working tirelessly to restore the region’s infrastructure, surface connectivity, and basic utility services, all of which have been severely impacted by the record rainfall last month,” Chaudhary said interacting with the affected population.

Advertisement

He said substantial progress has already been made, with ongoing efforts to tackle the extensive damage caused. He assured the public that the government is fully committed to address the challenges posed by the weather vagaries across the Jammu division.

The deputy CM inspected several severely impacted areas, including the Bal Devji foot bridge, which was washed away in the recent floods. He gave explicit instructions to the concerned Chief Engineer of the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to expedite the restoration of the bridge and ensure that it is reconstructed as a motorable bridge.

Advertisement

Chaudhary also visited locations where both public and private properties had sustained significant damage. He also emphasised the need for immediate restoration of essential services, instructing the concerned officials from Jal Shakti, Power Development Department (PDD), and municipal authorities to prioritize the restoration of water and power supply in the affected areas.

Echoing the Deputy Chief Minister’s sentiments, National Conference provincial president Ratan Lal Gupta highlighted the importance of the party’s local functionaries actively engaging with the people to understand their difficulties and promptly raise these issues with the administration. He reiterated that National Conference remains the “all-weather friend of the public” and assured the residents that the party would stand by them through these challenging times.