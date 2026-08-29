Govt committed to extending Art 371 provisions to Ladakh: Rijiju

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Rijiju was speaking at Leh during the silver jubilee celebrations of Druk Padma Karpo School.

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He said the Centre had already taken several steps to accelerate administrative development in the region, including the creation of five new districts and provision for new Hill Development Councils for these districts.

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“People from Ladakh have demanded constitutional safeguards from the government. This demand is respected by the government. Under Article 371, the UT will get special provisions that will protect the culture and traditions of the region. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already promised these provisions,” Rijiju said.

The Minister said Ladakh was the pride of India and that the government was making efforts to ensure development reached every part of the Union Territory.

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Leaders from Ladakh have been in talks with the Union government for a long time seeking safeguards for the region’s culture and traditions. They have been demanding statehood, constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, among other measures.