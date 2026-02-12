Govt committed to protecting farmers’ interests, says Sinha

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said that the Central Government would safeguard the interests of farmers in the backdrop of the Indo-US trade deal.

Commenting on the recent trade deal and agreement, the L-G stated, “The Government of India is resolved to safeguarding farmers’ interests. Government of India is implementing robust safeguards to ensure farmers and their production remains unharmed,” he said.

The L-G was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Agriculture Summit and Kisan Mela organised by SKUAST, Jammu.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in the Assembly on Tuesday, had stated that the trade deal between the two countries would not benefit the horticulture sector of J&K.

Meanwhile, the L-G highlighted that the ‘Agriculture First’ policy would ensure a developed India and Aatma-Nirbhar J&K.

He emphasised that agriculture and allied sectors are the ultimate insurance policy that no developing society or nation can afford to ignore.

“Despite relentless tests by challenges, from climate change to economic uncertainty. one truth emerges unscathed— agriculture and allied sectors will keep us stable and our citizens prosperous,” the L-G said.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor spoke about the transformative impact of ‘AI-powered advanced agriculture’. He called for making technological tools affordable and accessible so that output can be predicted using weather, soil and crop data, enabling small and marginal farmers to plan crops strategically.

“Technology and agriculture development must go hand in hand. Technological progress births new startups, industries and unicorns and fields birth life itself. Technology creates opportunities; agriculture and allied sectors create survival. Strong agriculture means a strong nation. A strong agriculture sector is the foundation of national resilience, an advanced economy and human prosperity,” the L-G said.

Sinha said Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while chairing a high-level review meeting during his recent visit to the UT, had reiterated the Government of India’s commitment to boosting J&K’s dairy sector by prioritising a milk processing capacity of two lakh litres per day through the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The Lieutenant Governor directed officials, SKUAST and experts to deploy IoT sensors and satellite imagery to create digital farm twins to enable precision irrigation that could reduce water use by 50–60 per cent.

He further called for building farmer-centric AI tools that could boost yields by 15–30 per cent, reduce input costs by 50 per cent and deliver real-time soil, crop health and nutrient data to small and marginal farmers.

“AI technology will revolutionise agriculture and allied sectors. We need viable, affordable, high-impact solutions designed for small and marginal farmers in J&K UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.