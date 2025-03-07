Govt discusses proposals to grant job quota to locals in Ladakh

Draft proposals for giving reservation to locals in jobs in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil and granting the status of official languages to Bhoti and others in the Union Territory came up for discussion before the Union Cabinet, sources said on Thursday.

The issues were discussed at the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The draft proposals were prepared following discussions with leaders of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which have been demanding statehood for Ladakh, inclusion of the Union Territory in the 6th Schedule of the Constitution and setting up of an exclusive public service commission for the region.

In the last meeting between the Centre’s representatives and leaders of LAB and the KDA in December 2024, there were intensive discussions on the proposals for reserving 95 per cent jobs for locals in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils of Leh and Kargil. However, sources said, it is immediately not known what final decision has been taken on the proposals.