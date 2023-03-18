Govt employees call off protest

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 17

Two weeks after the Kashmiri Pandit employees, recruited under the PM employment package, ended their agitation, the reserved category employees too ended their protest on Friday. Both the groups had been demanding their relocation from Kashmir to Jammu amid targeted killings by terrorists.

The protest continued for 290 days in Jammu. The employees were protesting under the banner of the All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees’ Association with main demand of an inter-district, inter-divisional transfer policy and relocation to their home districts in Jammu.

Anjana Bala, an office-bearer of the association, said officials asked the protesters to join their duties after which their demands would be considered.