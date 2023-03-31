Govt employees have shown hefty donations to politicians: I-T officials

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 30

The Income Tax Department has found many government employees in J&K showing 50 per cent of their salaries as donations to political parties to get tax benefits fraudulently. Employees of the School Education Department are already under lens for fraud in filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR).

The Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar, held a series of meetings with the Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of different departments recently. Mahesh Dass, Director General, Accounts and Treasuries, Finance Department of J&K, in a communication, stated, “Some employees have claimed to have paid as much as 50% of their salaries as donation to political parties and claimed deduction under Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act besides aiming other deductions, leaving hardy any balance out of their salary for meeting household expenses.”

It has been learnt that the Principal Commissioner of the Income Tax, Srinagar has informed the Chef Secretary of J&K that the department analysed the refund issued to J&K taxpayers for 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 and “some disturbing trends had been identified”.

On Monday, Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, Director, Finance, School Education Department, informed that the number of tax refund claims filed by the department employees had increased manifold in the last two years. The J&K Police had on Tuesday issued warning to its employees who had claimed “excessive” deductions, which they were not eligible for, to update their I-T returns.

Under the Income Tax Act 1961, the taxpayer has direct legal and personal responsibility for willful claims that are false. Employees have claimed excessive deductions under various sections of the Income Tax Act without actually being eligible for such deductions.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed its employees, who have committed the fraud, to update the correct Income Tax returns or face action.