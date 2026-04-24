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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Govt firm on promoting Urdu, regional languages: J&K Minister

Govt firm on promoting Urdu, regional languages: J&K Minister

Said Urdu shares a deep linguistic connection with local languages such as Kashmiri, Dogri, Gujri, Pahari, Bhadarwahi, and Kishtwari

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Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 24, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Sakeena Itoo during a seminar at the University of Jammu on Thursday.
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Minister for Education, Social Welfare, Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the promotion of Urdu as well as other regional languages.

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“Urdu is a language that has evolved over centuries, absorbing influences from diverse civilisations and cultures. While Lucknow and Delhi are regarded as its birthplaces, Jammu and Kashmir has equally contributed to nurturing this rich language,” she said.

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Delivering the keynote address at a one-day seminar on ‘Relation of Urdu with Regional Languages’ at University of Jammu, the Minister highlighted that Urdu shares a deep linguistic connection with local languages such as Kashmiri, Dogri, Gujri, Pahari, Bhadarwahi, and Kishtwari.

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“The relationship between Urdu and regional languages is not merely neighbourly but deeply rooted in linguistic exchange. Urdu has adopted words, idioms, and tonal elements from these languages, while also providing them a wider platform,” she said.

She further noted that Jammu and Kashmir has been a land where Urdu received official patronage, with Sufis, Rishis, and scholars of Sanskrit and Persian playing a significant role in popularising the language among the masses.

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Describing Urdu as a unifying force, Itoo said the language serves as a bridge between communities. “Urdu is the silken thread that weaves together our vibrant and diverse cultural fabric,” she remarked.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, the Minister said sustained efforts are being made to promote and preserve regional languages, including Kashmiri, Dogri, Gojri, and Pahari. She emphasised the need for inclusive policies that encourage multilingual education while safeguarding linguistic identities.

The seminar was organised by the Department of Urdu, University of Jammu, in collaboration with the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).

Highlighting the importance of research and public participation, the Minister stressed the need to document and revitalise indigenous languages. She urged scholars, educators, and students to actively engage in initiatives celebrating linguistic diversity.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai said Urdu is widely spoken across the country and serves as a powerful medium for connecting communities.

He added that languages play a crucial role in linking cultures and traditions, and their promotion is essential for fostering national integration.

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