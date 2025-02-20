DT
PT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Govt focusing on skill development of youth: Dy CM

Govt focusing on skill development of youth: Dy CM

Maintaining that the government is committed for honing the technical abilities of the youth, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday said a comprehensive programme has been undertaken for imparting modern and market-based technical skill education to youth so that...
Our Correspondent
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary interacts with students at Government ITI in Jammu.
Maintaining that the government is committed for honing the technical abilities of the youth, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday said a comprehensive programme has been undertaken for imparting modern and market-based technical skill education to youth so that they can create employment opportunities for themselves and others as well.

The Deputy Chief Minister was interacting with the students during his visit to Government Industrial Training Institute and Government Polytechnic for Women at Akhnoor road, Jammu. He was accompanied by the senior officers of the administration.

Choudhary said the government is aware of the challenges being faced by the youth and several schemes have been launched for ensuring their economic and social empowerment. He said they should not get carried away by tendencies and resort to substance abuse but instead should channelise their energies and efforts for making a strong and prosperous country.

He inspected the facilities being provided to the students pursuing their courses in different streams. He directed the faculty of the institutes to ensure that the students don’t face any inconvenience viz a viz laboratories, workshops, library, hostel and other related facilities.

While inspecting the pace of work on the ongoing infrastructural works, the Deputy Chief Minister said due care should be taken for using quality materials and also adhering to the timelines set for construction of these meant to augment the existing facilities being provided to the students.

