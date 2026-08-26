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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Govt forms panel to evaluate proposal for Sea Buckthorn research centre in Ladakh

Govt forms panel to evaluate proposal for Sea Buckthorn research centre in Ladakh

Sea buckthorn is a naturally occurring Himalayan plant with potential in agriculture, food, nutraceuticals and processing

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Seauckthorn. iStock photo
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The Union Agriculture Ministry has constituted a high-level committee to evaluate a proposal for setting up a dedicated national Sanjeevani research centre for Sea Buckthorn in Ladakh's Nubra valley, according to officials.
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Sea buckthorn is a naturally occurring Himalayan plant with potential in agriculture, food, nutraceuticals and processing, besides offering livelihood opportunities to rural communities.

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The crop received national attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted its medicinal and nutritional properties during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and referred to it as 'Sanjeevani'.

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Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had written to Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 14 seeking the establishment of the research centre, a Lok Bhawan spokesman said.

The proposed centre in Nubra valley, the largest producer of Sea Buckthorn in Ladakh, is aimed at promoting research, development, value addition and commercialisation of the high-value Himalayan crop.

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Responding to L-G Saxena's proposal, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) constituted the committee on August 21 to review the plan and suggest an appropriate institutional and operational framework, the spokesperson added.

The committee, headed by Dr VB Patel, additional director general, Horticultural science division, ICAR, made its first field visit to Ladakh on August 24 and held meetings with stakeholders and officials.

Its members include Dr Maheshwar Singh, Dean (Agriculture), University of Ladakh, Leh; Dr Tsering Stobdan, Scientist-F, DRDO, Leh; and Tsewang Punchok, Director (Horticulture), UT Ladakh administration.

The committee has been tasked with reviewing the existing status of Sea Buckthorn genetic resources, natural distribution, cultivation, production, utilisation and ongoing research in Ladakh, the spokesperson said.

It will also examine alternative institutional models, including a standalone national research centre, a regional station of an existing ICAR institute, or a multi-institutional network involving ICAR, UT Ladakh, DRDO, CSIR, AYUSH and industry.

The committee will further assess the potential for farmer clusters, nurseries, cooperatives, and public-private partnerships for production, processing and marketing of Sea Buckthorn, he added.

It has also been asked to prepare broad financial estimates covering capital and recurring expenditure, human resources and equipment, besides suggesting a five-year action plan with measurable outputs, timelines and monitoring indicators.

The committee has been directed to submit a comprehensive feasibility report and detailed project report within 45 days of its constitution.

According to Saxena, the initiative would strengthen the UT administration's efforts to promote and commercialise Sea Buckthorn.

"The proposed dedicated National Sanjeevani Research Centre in Nubra can transform the enormous potential of this unique Himalayan resource into scientific innovation, value-added products and sustainable livelihood opportunities for our farmers and communities," he said.

The proposed centre is envisaged as a hub for research, innovation, value addition and sustainable commercialisation of sea buckthorn, with the aim of creating new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and local communities in Ladakh.

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