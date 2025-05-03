Govt schools show significant improvement in board results: Officials

Following the recent announcement of Class 10 and 12 examination results by the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE), it has become evident that teaching standards in government schools are progressing rapidly, officials said on Friday.

A statement said there has been a significant and positive shift not only in innovative achievements but also in academic outcomes.

Official citing a recent example of the “exceptional performance by students from the Valley in a national-level innovation competition, besides, remarkable performance of government school students by securing more than 100 merit positions in the Class 12 results.”

Director of School Education, Kashmir, GN Itoo, stated that while the Class 12 results are encouraging with no school having a pass percentage close to zero, the performance in Class 10 exams is equally commendable with 438 schools achieving over 90% results.

He further added that 219 schools recorded a 100% pass rate, which is extremely encouraging.

Expressing satisfaction over the success, Dr Itoo said these achievements are the result of the students’ hard work, the dedicated role of teachers, and the growing trust of parents in government schools.

He affirmed his full confidence in the overall success rate of students in both Class 10 and 12 examinations, emphasising that these statistics indicate a significant improvement in the quality of education. He credited this progress to initiatives like the establishment of various laboratory facilities, ICT labs, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the provision of education aligned with modern-day requirements.

Dr Itoo attributed this success to the collective efforts of teachers, school heads and parents, stating that these achievements are the result of their consistent dedication.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the successful students and assured that the government and the Department of Education will continue to ensure modern educational facilities are made accessible to students in every corner of Jammu and Kashmir.

It is worth noting that this year, 39,768 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, out of which 31,010 passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 77.97%, officials said.