Govt schools to undergo safety audit in Rajouri

PTI

Jammu, April 4

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a safety audit of all 1,722 government schools in Rajouri to identify shortcomings and take corrective measures to ensure safety and security of the students, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The decision to go for the safety audit of government schools was taken at a meeting chaired by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, the spokesperson said.

He said fire safety, electrical safety, structural safety, toilet and drinking water facilities would be checked in schools.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said the safety audit would help in identifying safety hazards and shortcomings and corrective measures would be taken to ensure the safety and security of the students. “The audit report will identify unsafe buildings. A plan for repair and renovation will be prepared to address the identified issues,” he said and asked the officials to complete the audit within 15 days.