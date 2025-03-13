Govt should liberate education from consumerism: Tarigami

CPM leader and Kulgam MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami today urged the government to free education from the influence of “consumerism and commodification” during a speech in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on demands for grants.

Tarigami expressed concern over the new National Education Policy (NEP), stating that J&K had long offered free universal education. However, he alleged that under the new policy, there were attempts to distort history, which he described as a negative development. He further criticised the privatisation of education, highlighting the high fees charged by private schools, which he said poor parents cannot afford. He urged the government to reform the education system in J&K to ensure that even the underprivileged have access to quality education.

“Controversies are being created about kings, while history does not belong to kings; rather, it belongs to the people,” Tarigami said. He called on the Education Minister to initiate reforms that promote a scientific temper among students, stressing that education must be protected from the market economy.

On healthcare, Tarigami acknowledged the quality healthcare provided by Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, especially for the poor. However, he cautioned that its autonomy should not be politicised, noting that institutes like PGI Chandigarh also maintain autonomy while delivering premium healthcare. He urged the government to equip all government hospitals and medical colleges with the necessary facilities and staff, so that patients from J&K do not need to travel outside the state for treatment.

Tarigami also raised the issue of education in Anantnag, urging the Education Minister to consider upgrading Degree College Anantnag to the status of a deemed university. He further demanded salary hikes and assured incentives for ASHA workers. Addressing the plight of daily wagers, he pointed out that the UT of Ladakh provides higher minimum wages to various worker categories and J&K should follow suit. He also called for an increase in the monthly pension for physically challenged persons.