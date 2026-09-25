Govt strengthening trauma, critical care in remote areas: Itoo

Replying to a question raised by MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma during Question Hour, the Minister said the government was progressively augmenting emergency, trauma and critical care services by expanding infrastructure, improving ambulance and medical evacuation facilities, enhancing manpower and leveraging telemedicine support.

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She said the focus was on ensuring timely stabilisation and management of critically ill and trauma patients at the nearest health facility before referring them to higher centres for specialised treatment, wherever required.

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Highlighting initiatives being implemented under the Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Itoo informed the House that 17 Critical Care Blocks are being established across Jammu and Kashmir. These include 15 blocks with a capacity of 50 beds each and two blocks with 100 beds each.

The Minister said the facilities would significantly enhance critical care capacity and decentralise specialised healthcare services, reducing the need for patients from remote areas to travel long distances for treatment.

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She further informed that emergency response and patient transportation services had been strengthened with the addition of 44 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, comprising 22 each for the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. The total fleet under the 102 and 108 ambulance services has now increased to 530 vehicles.

To further improve medical evacuation facilities, another 100 ambulances are being added to the fleet, including 75 critical-care ambulances and 25 all-terrain 4x4 ambulances designed for difficult terrain and remote areas.

“An effective ambulance network plays a crucial role in ensuring timely emergency response, initial stabilisation and safe transportation of patients, particularly from remote, hilly and geographically challenging areas,” the Minister said.

Itoo also informed the House that the department was undertaking need-based augmentation of manpower and emergency-care infrastructure in health institutions, taking into account patient load, geographical accessibility, institutional requirements and identified service gaps.

Emphasising the role of technology in healthcare delivery, she said telemedicine and specialist outreach services were being utilised to facilitate expert consultations and provide clinical support to healthcare institutions and patients in far-flung areas.

The Minister said these initiatives were aimed at ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services and strengthening emergency and critical-care response across Jammu and Kashmir.