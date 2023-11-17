Govt teacher held with arms was working for ultras since a long time

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

A government teacher along with two other terror partners, who were arrested with arms, ammunition and cash in Surankote of Poonch on Wednesday, were reportedly working for ultras since a long time, said officials.

The police had arrested three alleged terror operatives, identified as Aijaz Ahmad, a government teacher, Mehraj Ahmed and Gulshan Sharief, all residents of Poonch. They were arrested with arms, which were supposed to be sent to Kashmir via Mughal road. Rs 2.5 lakh cash was also recovered from their possession, which was apparently sent to them by the terror module to transport the weapons to the Valley.

Poonch district lies along the LoC and smuggling of weapons and narcotics is common here. The police first arrested Aijaz when he was travelling in his SUV. During questioning, he divulged the name of Gulshan, after which the latter was arrested. The third accused Mehraj was arrested late on Wednesday evening.

“There are many vulnerable points at the LoC in Poonch from where terrorists smuggle arms and ammunition easily. These terror associates living close to the LoC help the ultras. The trio were also a part of module, who picked up weapons from the LoC and supplied them to terrorists in lieu of money,” a police source informed.

Pakistan has been trying hard to supply weapons to terrorists in the Valley, who are facing a dearth of arms and ammunition and dwindling ranks due to encounters by police and Army.

#Jammu #Poonch