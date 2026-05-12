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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Govt to auction 12 limestone blocks in J&K on May 12

Govt to auction 12 limestone blocks in J&K on May 12

To pave the way for reviving the UT’s mining sector and boost local economy

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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The government will put on sale 12 limestone blocks in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. The auction will pave the way for reviving the UT’s mining sector and boosting the local economy.

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“The Ministry of Mines is set to launch the second tranche of auction of limestone blocks in the Uauction will pave the way for reviving the UT’s mining sector and boosting the local economynion Territory of Jammu & Kashmir on May 12 at Srinagar,” an official statement said.

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Under the second tranche, the mines ministry in collaboration with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, is offering 12 limestone blocks for auction. These blocks are located across the districts of Anantnag, Rajouri and Poonch and include both newly identified blocks and those being re-auctioned in the second attempt, reflecting the government’s commitment to optimal resource utilisation and sustained industry participation. The launch event will be held in Srinagar.

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The blocks are broadly categorised under G3 and G4 stages of exploration, indicating promising geological potential with substantial industrial-grade limestone deposits. The G4 stage is reconnaissance and the G3 stage is prospecting. G4 involves broad-based surveys like regional geological mapping and remote sensing to identify areas with mineral potential, while G3 uses closer-spaced surveys to narrow down specific target locations within those areas.

These resources are critical for key sectors such as cement, construction, and infrastructure, and are expected to play an important role in supporting industrial growth and economic development in the region.

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Last year, for the first time, seven limestone blocks were put up for auction in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

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