DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Govt to boost dental edu, says Sakeena Itoo

Govt to boost dental edu, says Sakeena Itoo

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:43 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Minister for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, on Saturday lauded the contribution of dental professionals in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare system, calling oral health the cornerstone of overall well-being.

Advertisement

Addressing the 16th Indian Dental Association (IDA) J&K Dental Conference at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), she said oral hygiene had long been overlooked but is now increasingly recognised as vital in preventing diseases like diabetes and heart ailments.

Advertisement

The minister urged dentists to raise public awareness about maintaining regular dental check-ups and hygiene practices. "Dentists are not merely tooth doctors; they are integral to preventive and systemic healthcare. It is high time dental professionals are given recognition at par with MBBS doctors," she asserted, drawing applause from delegates.

Advertisement

She also said the government was exploring policy measures to enhance dental infrastructure, education, and research, and to create employment opportunities for dental graduates.

The conference brought together eminent academicians and practitioners from across India.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts