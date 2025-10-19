Govt to boost dental edu, says Sakeena Itoo

Minister for Health, Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Itoo, on Saturday lauded the contribution of dental professionals in strengthening Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare system, calling oral health the cornerstone of overall well-being.

Addressing the 16th Indian Dental Association (IDA) J&K Dental Conference at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), she said oral hygiene had long been overlooked but is now increasingly recognised as vital in preventing diseases like diabetes and heart ailments.

The minister urged dentists to raise public awareness about maintaining regular dental check-ups and hygiene practices. "Dentists are not merely tooth doctors; they are integral to preventive and systemic healthcare. It is high time dental professionals are given recognition at par with MBBS doctors," she asserted, drawing applause from delegates.

She also said the government was exploring policy measures to enhance dental infrastructure, education, and research, and to create employment opportunities for dental graduates.

The conference brought together eminent academicians and practitioners from across India.