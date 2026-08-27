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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Govt to deploy 12 companies of CRPF, RAF

Govt to deploy 12 companies of CRPF, RAF

1st anniv of Ladakh violence

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:54 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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A vehicle on fire during a protest by locals in Leh. File
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As many as 12 companies of CRPF and RAF are to be deployed in the Union Territory of Ladakh for a month throughout September, with sources pointing out that it is being done as a precautionary measure as several civil rights groups have planned demonstrations and ‘padyatras’ to mark one year of Ladakh violence, which had taken place on September 24 last year.

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Last year, amid protests for statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a BJP office was reportedly set on fire, and at least four people were killed in police action that followed.

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Meanwhile, sources aware of the details informed that out of these 12 companies, 10 would be from the CRPF and the remaining two would be from RAF.

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They further informed that the deployment would be made only for September in the light of the inputs received that some ‘padyatras’ and demonstrations are being planned in September.

The violence had broken out in Ladakh in September last year, days after youths from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) sat on a hunger strike demanding the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh. What began as a peaceful protest had erupted into chaos as security forces and youth clashed on the streets.

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Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk had joined the hunger strike in Leh and had been spearheading the agitation for statehood and other demands for about two years. He was later detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and shifted out of the Union Territory to a Jodhpur jail.

Six months later, the Home Ministry had announced its decision to revoke Wangchuk’s detention “with immediate effect” by exercising its powers under the National Security Act (NSA).

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry’s deployment order comes days after the LAB, which was at the forefront of the protest last year, announced that it would observe ‘Martyrs’ Month’ between August 24 and September 24 to demand justice for the victims of last year’s violence.

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