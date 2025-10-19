DT
Govt to hold craft fair on Oct 25 in Srinagar

Govt to hold craft fair on Oct 25 in Srinagar

Our Correspondent
Srinagar, Updated At : 08:47 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Buoyed by the success of its inaugural edition, the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, is set to host the second chapter of its "Know Your Artisan" initiative under the vibrant Soulful Kashmir campaign.

A spokesperson said the event will take place on October 25 at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower Arena) in Srinagar city centre, following the enthusiastic response to the first edition held at the Jhelum Riverfront.

Visitors can look forward to live craft demonstrations, interactive storytelling and direct interactions with master artisans showcasing intricate woodwork, embroidery and weaving. About 10 stalls will display GI-tagged crafts from 10 am to 9 pm, alongside a 'Try Your Hands' corner offering pottery, handloom, and Pashmina spinning experiences.

The spokesperson urged locals and visitors to participate in large numbers to celebrate Kashmir's artisanal heritage and support local craftsmanship. "The energy from the first event was electric. We invite everyone to join us at Lal Chowk to make this edition even more successful," he said.

