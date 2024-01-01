Udhampur: GPS anklet to monitor accused out on bail

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 31

Udhampur police have installed a GPS-enabled tracking devise in the form of an anklet to monitor an accused who got interim bail from the court.

Police installed the GPS devise to monitor the accused movement, who is on interim bail issued on December 27 by the court of 3rd Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu (NIA Court). The GPS tracker anklet is a wearable device affixed around the ankle of the person to monitor and track his movement.

As per the detail of the case, an FIR was registered in Udhampur police station under Sections 17, 18, 39 and 40 of UAPA against Khursheed Ahmed, a resident of Doda, who had applied for bail.

J&K police is the first in the country to introduce GPS tracking to keep a tab on the activities of the accused on bail. It was learnt by the police and other intelligence agencies that some of the accused were helping ultras even on bail after which the system was introduced.

