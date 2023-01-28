Grenade found near ex-MLA's house in Poonch

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 27

A live grenade was found near the wall of a former MLA’s house in Surankote area of Poonch, triggering panic in the area. The grenade was found near the house of Choudhary Mohammad Akram in Lassana village on Thursday.

A team of the police and the CRPF reached the spot. A search operation was also launched in nearby forests. A police official said the matter was being probed. Recently, a suspected blast took place at his residence.