Grenade recovered in Akhnoor

Jammu, June 28
A rusty grenade was recovered by security forces from a field in the border belt of Akhnoor in Jammu district and was defused on Friday, officials said. The police and army personnel rushed to an area in Kharah Bali village after they received information about the grenade. They later defused it safely, the officials said.
