Grenades seized, three arrested in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 26

In a major achievement, the police have arrested three terrorist associates in Baramulla district. Four Chinese grenades and more than Rs 4 lakh in cash have been seized, the police said. They are said to have been associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist group. According to information, they had been helping terrorists operating in Kashmir in getting arms and ammunition. The police said its personnel, in association with jawans of the 13 Sikh Light Infantry and BSF’s 185 Battalion, established a checkpoint at Kalgai near Jhula foot bridge where Zameer Ahmad Khanday and Mohammad Naseem Khanday, both residents of Madiyan Kamalkote, were stopped for checking.

During a search, three Chinese grenades and Rs 2.5 lakh were seized. An FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at the Uri police station.

During questioning, both disclosed that these illegally acquired grenades and cash had been provided to them by one Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti, a resident of Madiyan Kamalkote, so that they could execute any terrorist act. Accordingly, Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti too was arrested.

Bhatti disclosed that he had supplied these grenades and cash to both for commission of terrorist activities. He had also kept a hand grenade and cash at a location known to him near his house.

Upon his disclosure, a Chinese hand grenade and Rs 2.17 lakh were recovered. Further investigation is being carried out, officials said.

#Baramulla #China #Jammu