GST collection in Jammu, Kashmir goes up 28%

Srinagar: J&K has registered a substantial (28%) growth in the GST collection in December. Shakeel Maqbool, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Kashmir, said the spurt had been recorded due to better tax compliance coupled with economic recovery. OC

Mercury plunges further in several districts

Srinagar: The cold wave intensified in Kashmir with the mercury plunging more than 5° Celsius in Srinagar. Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording their lowest temperatures so far this winter. Srinagar recorded a low of -5.4° Celsius on Sunday night as compared to 0.5° Celsius the night before.