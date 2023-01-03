GST collection in Jammu, Kashmir goes up 28%

Srinagar: J&K has registered a substantial (28%) growth in the GST collection in December. Shakeel Maqbool, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Kashmir, said the spurt had been recorded due to better tax compliance coupled with economic recovery. OC
Mercury plunges further in several districts
Srinagar: The cold wave intensified in Kashmir with the mercury plunging more than 5° Celsius in Srinagar. Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording their lowest temperatures so far this winter. Srinagar recorded a low of -5.4° Celsius on Sunday night as compared to 0.5° Celsius the night before.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...